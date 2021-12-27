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Report: New Zealand Authorises Euthanasia For Covid Hospital Patients
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1976 views • December 27, 2021
Report: New Zealand Authorizes Euthanasia For Covid Hospital Patients https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2021/12/26/report-new-zealand-authorizes-euthanasia-for-covid-hospital-patients/
A report from the Catholic Herald, which has now been wiped from the internet, declared the New Zealand government has authorized euthanasia for Covid-19 patients in the hospital where ‘doctors think they might not survive.’
This shocking news is another data point for the theory that one of the globalist goals of the Covid pandemic and vaccine mandates is depopulation.
Patients admitted to hospital with Covid can die by euthanasia if doctors decide they might not survive, the New Zealand government has declared, reported Tommy Robinson News.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that a right to a lethal injection under a new euthanasia law could extend to patients who were either dying from the coronavirus or suffering unbearably from its consequences
You can see here the URL has been taken down. https://web.archive.org/web/20211225230200/https://catholicherald.co.uk/new-zealand-okays-euthanasia-for-covid-patients/?s=09
A report from the Catholic Herald, which has now been wiped from the internet, declared the New Zealand government has authorized euthanasia for Covid-19 patients in the hospital where ‘doctors think they might not survive.’
This shocking news is another data point for the theory that one of the globalist goals of the Covid pandemic and vaccine mandates is depopulation.
Patients admitted to hospital with Covid can die by euthanasia if doctors decide they might not survive, the New Zealand government has declared, reported Tommy Robinson News.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that a right to a lethal injection under a new euthanasia law could extend to patients who were either dying from the coronavirus or suffering unbearably from its consequences
You can see here the URL has been taken down. https://web.archive.org/web/20211225230200/https://catholicherald.co.uk/new-zealand-okays-euthanasia-for-covid-patients/?s=09
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