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Stop Worshipping SCOTUS
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110 views • November 03, 2021
Pro-life politicians keep offering human sacrifices to the gods of state and federal judges. Dr. Alan Keyes tells John Michener: The scientific fact that the preborn are individual humans means that the Roe opinion has collapsed per its own sunset clause and is irrelevant to abortion. The pro-life movement is mistakenly focused on the courts when it should focus on state governors to provide equal protection. Any governor who fails to immediately shut down “murder mills” is guilty of high crimes and should be booted from office. Executive enforcement of constitutional law is the key to abolishing abortion. Abortion is a tool of totalitarians and is ultimately about murdering YOU! Pro-lifers must repent of worshipping the god SCOTUS. The pro-life movement is shifting to abolitionism.
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