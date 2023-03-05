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Can You Take Lugol's Iodine and Vitamin C At The Same Time?
When people learn about Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of an essential mineral known as Iodine people can get very confused about if they can take vitamin c at the same time or near taking Lugols Iodine.
The reason for this is that certain Iodine teachers and the info they put out there state you should never take them at the same time or close together and then there are other people saying the opposite, so this makes it very hard for people to determine which option to pick between the two.
So I have created this video "Can You Take Lugol's Iodine and Vitamin C At The Same Time?" to clear up any confusion around this subject so you can once and for all know if you can take them at the same time or not and the reasons why.
If you want to learn fully about this specific topic make watch this video "Can You Take Lugol's Iodine and Vitamin C At The Same Time?" from start to finish!
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