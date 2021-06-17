© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Operation of God - Bruce Tyson - Colossians 2:12
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 17, 2021
God sent His people into captivity because they lacked knowledge. Don't share their fate. Learn about the Operation of God. Bruce Tyson teaches about God's operation, in Colossians 2:12 and other scriptures. Read the on-screen captions or follow the transcript at https://brucetyson.com/operation-of-god/
Let God transform you. Allow Him to use you to accomplish His purpose.
Let God transform you. Allow Him to use you to accomplish His purpose.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.