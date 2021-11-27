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DR. SEVILLANO ON THREE DIFFERENT TYPES OF POST-INOCULATION HEART DAMAGE
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40 views • November 27, 2021
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Dr. Sevillano on three different types of post-inoculation heart damage https://rumble.com/vpv4yt-dr.-sevillano-on-three-different-types-of-post-inoculation-heart-damage.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/heart-damage.html Given that there are variations in the type of heart damage people suffer post-inoculation, Dr. Sevillano explained how toxicants, such as graphene oxide, would affect the organ in charge of pumping blood. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Dr. Sevillano on three different types of post-inoculation heart damage https://rumble.com/vpv4yt-dr.-sevillano-on-three-different-types-of-post-inoculation-heart-damage.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/heart-damage.html Given that there are variations in the type of heart damage people suffer post-inoculation, Dr. Sevillano explained how toxicants, such as graphene oxide, would affect the organ in charge of pumping blood. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
-
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
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