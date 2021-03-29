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Reddit Is The Latest Platform Trying To Normalize Pedophilia & The Transgender Lifestyle
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41 views • March 29, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Reddit endorses child porn - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trans-reddit-user-posted-hundreds-pornographic-drawings-child-characters-10-mods-banned-anyone-criticized/
Trans giving hormone blockers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trans-reddit-mod-fire-inviting-minors-home-hormone-shots-behind-parents-backs/
Lefty DC Mayor blames the victim - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/far-left-dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-blames-victim-car-jacking-brutal-murder-teenage-girls/
CCP wants to rule the world - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/xi-jinpings-adviser-outlines-plan-for-ccp-to-defeat-us-including-manipulating-elections_3748196.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-26-2&mktids=dba4bb8baf9e74e6463c0e9108f5d3ae
Plandemic lasts forever - https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
Vaccine killing thousands - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/europe-3964-people-died-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-vaccines-162610-injuries/
Border photos - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/03/26/piles-of-people-cruz-releases-photos-from-inside-border-facilities-n2586972
Immigrants must provide for themselves - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/14-states-ask-supreme-court-to-let-them-defend-immigrant-self-sufficiency-rule_3752500.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-28-1&mktids=90fc57fdafb9323d2c8e3b45f8c7e220
Potatohead bidens America - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9409307/PICTURED-Grandmother-66-stabbed-random-attack-LA-park-walking-dog.html
Bette Midler is an idiot - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/27/bette-midler-american-exceptionalism-is-such-bullst/
You can't say this - https://www.thecollegefix.com/student-suspended-for-saying-a-man-is-a-man-a-woman-is-a-woman-reinstated-by-university/
Texas is open - https://www.aier.org/article/why-is-everyone-in-texas-not-dying/
Bill Gates needs a hobby - https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35938287/bill-gates-solar-geoengineering-block-sunlight-research/
Pilot goes off - https://www.sfgate.com/travel/article/pilot-hot-mic-bay-area-airport-16049942.php
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376038103907897351
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
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Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Reddit endorses child porn - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trans-reddit-user-posted-hundreds-pornographic-drawings-child-characters-10-mods-banned-anyone-criticized/
Trans giving hormone blockers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trans-reddit-mod-fire-inviting-minors-home-hormone-shots-behind-parents-backs/
Lefty DC Mayor blames the victim - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/far-left-dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-blames-victim-car-jacking-brutal-murder-teenage-girls/
CCP wants to rule the world - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/xi-jinpings-adviser-outlines-plan-for-ccp-to-defeat-us-including-manipulating-elections_3748196.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-26-2&mktids=dba4bb8baf9e74e6463c0e9108f5d3ae
Plandemic lasts forever - https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
Vaccine killing thousands - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/europe-3964-people-died-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-vaccines-162610-injuries/
Border photos - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/03/26/piles-of-people-cruz-releases-photos-from-inside-border-facilities-n2586972
Immigrants must provide for themselves - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/14-states-ask-supreme-court-to-let-them-defend-immigrant-self-sufficiency-rule_3752500.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-28-1&mktids=90fc57fdafb9323d2c8e3b45f8c7e220
Potatohead bidens America - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9409307/PICTURED-Grandmother-66-stabbed-random-attack-LA-park-walking-dog.html
Bette Midler is an idiot - https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/27/bette-midler-american-exceptionalism-is-such-bullst/
You can't say this - https://www.thecollegefix.com/student-suspended-for-saying-a-man-is-a-man-a-woman-is-a-woman-reinstated-by-university/
Texas is open - https://www.aier.org/article/why-is-everyone-in-texas-not-dying/
Bill Gates needs a hobby - https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35938287/bill-gates-solar-geoengineering-block-sunlight-research/
Pilot goes off - https://www.sfgate.com/travel/article/pilot-hot-mic-bay-area-airport-16049942.php
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376038103907897351
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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