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Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes
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543 views • October 02, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to call for the arrest of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for war crimes including genocide.
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