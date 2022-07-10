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CCP & Deep State FIGHT for Survival—Why Both Will Collapse
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv


LIVE AT 2PM ET: The Deep State is under assault as China, Russia, and the BRICS alliance seek to crush the U.S. dollar. It’s becoming ever more clear that these two factions are fighting for global dominance, but who will emerge the victor? Or will they destroy themselves in the process? Join me for a deep dive into this on today’s show.


Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x


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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZwwIUMlOXw


#DeepState, #China, #Russia, #BRICS, #UnitedStates, @MainInAmerica, #ManInAmerica, #MIA, #SethHolehouse, #Keystone, #TreasureMap, #Liberty, #Freedom, #Truth, #ReTruth, #God, #GreatReSet, #Covfefe, #NWO, #Cabal, #Projection101, #GreatAwakening


Keywords
freedomlibertygodrussiadeep statetruthchinanwotreasure mapcabalunited statesgreat awakeningbricsmiacovfefekeystonegreat resetseth holehouseman in americaprojection 101retruth
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