Comprehensive Cannabis Consulting

Nic Easley is the CEO and founder of 3C, providing strategic and tactical consulting to cultivation, manufacturing, retail, delivery, distribution, and other ancillary commercial cannabis operations. Nic and 3C also own cannabis operations throughout the world including the US and Denmark.Nic is also the CEO and Managing Partner for Multiverse Capital. Multiverse is a broad-based set of cannabis investment funds covering all sectors of the industry. Multiverse holds three different investment funds, each portfolio focused on a specific cannabis industry sector: medicinal, recreational (adult-use), and ancillary (real estate, ancillary products & services, and biotech).Nic is known for his passionate commitment to importing demonstrated best practices from other industries. His track-record of building strong cannabis businesses and guiding others towards their own victories has established him as a trusted, proven resource for potential cannabis investors.Guest:Nic Easley, Founder & CEO at 3C Consulting, LLC /CEO & Managing Director at Multiverse CapitalShow Notes:3C Consulting, LLC™Multiverse CapitalHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 680 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.