2/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 96: the fellow fighters were not allowed to put up the U.S. flags or the NFSC flags or to communicate with the students

2/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第96天：回顾2月6日在单伟建女儿就读的学校的抗议现场发生的几件突发事件，警察和工作人员送来跟战友无关的法律文件，而且不允许战友竖起美国和新中国联邦国旗或向跟学生有任何交流，他们为何如此害怕学生知道真相？

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建

2/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 96: Look back on several incidents that happened on February 6 at the protest site in the university where the daughter of Weijian Shan attends. The police and school staff delivered the legal documents that are irrelevant to the fellow fighters, and the fellow fighters were not allowed to put up the U.S. flags or the NFSC flags or to communicate with the students. Why are they so afraid that the students would know the truth?

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





