Trust God for What? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Trust God for what, exactly? I struggled with that question for years. Trust God for what? A million dollars? No. A Ferrari? Um, no. Perfect health? Sorry, no. Trust that God's good and He's gonna do what He's gonna do...and that it's ok, BECAUSE HE IS GOOD.


* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!

