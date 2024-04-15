North Gaza Plane Aid Drops Israel Gaza War 4-15-24
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mtAyZ1B7dk
حصولنا على طرد مساعدات بشمال قطاع غزة
We received an aid parcel to the northern Gaza Strip
