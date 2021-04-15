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AwPT - 5G Changes Everything COVID - Full Version, April 15 .
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50 views • April 15, 2021
To Skip what you've already seen, jump to 9 minutes for detailed information and explanations. Be informed. DO NOT take their JAB!
You will want/need to know all about this contrived Corona crisis, bro. SHARE with your neighbors and associates.
NoteL We stated this 5G cause in our first C4I TV program of Feb. 22, 2020. Now re-confirmed
You will want/need to know all about this contrived Corona crisis, bro. SHARE with your neighbors and associates.
NoteL We stated this 5G cause in our first C4I TV program of Feb. 22, 2020. Now re-confirmed
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