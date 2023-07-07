"Spiritual Compromise" & "Serving The Lord 'Buffet Style'!!"........with Dan & Kathy

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Spiritual Compromise - Scripture list:
John 3:19-20
Psalms 101:3
Psalms 101:4
Romans 12:2
Ephesians 5:1-7
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Ephesians 5:18
1 Peter 4:3
Luke 15:13
Romans 13:13
Eph 5:11
Matt 7:18-20
Romans 1:25
1 Timothy 4:1
John 8:44
1 John 3:8-10
Matthew 12:50
Matthew 18:15-17
1 Corinthians 5:1-5
1 Corinthians 5:9
1 Thessalonians 5:22
Mark 11:25
2 Corinthians 6:14-18
Isaiah 52:11
Jeremiah 15:17
Revelation 18:4
1 John 2:15-17
Psalm 143:10
Matthew 7:21
Psalm 44:35-37
John 15:4
Serving The Lord Buffet Style - Scripture List
Luke 21:36
Phillipians 2:13
Mark 3:35
James 4:17
Matthew 6:10
Ephesians 5:15
James 1:5
Matthew 10:37
1 Corinthian 10:13
James 1:28
Jeremiah 29:11
Luke 9:23
Hebrews 12:1-3
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