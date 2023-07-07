"Spiritual Compromise" & "Serving The Lord 'Buffet Style'!!"........with Dan & Kathy

Spiritual Compromise - Scripture list:

John 3:19-20

Psalms 101:3

Psalms 101:4

Romans 12:2

Ephesians 5:1-7

1 Corinthians 6:9-10

Ephesians 5:18

1 Peter 4:3

Luke 15:13

Romans 13:13

Eph 5:11

Matt 7:18-20

Romans 1:25

1 Timothy 4:1

John 8:44

1 John 3:8-10

Matthew 12:50

Matthew 18:15-17

1 Corinthians 5:1-5

1 Corinthians 5:9

1 Thessalonians 5:22

Mark 11:25

2 Corinthians 6:14-18

Isaiah 52:11

Jeremiah 15:17

Revelation 18:4

1 John 2:15-17

Psalm 143:10

Matthew 7:21

Psalm 44:35-37

John 15:4









Serving The Lord Buffet Style - Scripture List





Luke 21:36

Phillipians 2:13

Mark 3:35

James 4:17

Matthew 6:10

Ephesians 5:15

James 1:5

Matthew 10:37

1 Corinthian 10:13

James 1:28

Jeremiah 29:11

Luke 9:23

Hebrews 12:1-3





