Trump: "If Iran doesn’t make a nuclear deal, there will be bombing!"
So much for the "anti-war" administration. Doesn’t matter who’s in charge—same script, same warmongers. We've been saying it all along.
Adding:
China BLOCKS BlackRock from buying a strategic port in Panama from its current Hong Kong-based owner.
BlackRock attempted to acquire Panama Colon Container Terminal, a key port near the Panama Canal — one of the most important global trade routes.
Chinese regulators blocked the sale, saying it would “endanger public interest” and national security. In other words: No American financial firm will be allowed to control a gateway between the Atlantic and Pacific.
BlackRock isn’t just any investment firm. It’s a $10 trillion behemoth with:
• Deep ties to the U.S. State Department, Pentagon, and Federal Reserve
• A track record of extractive capitalism (housing, land, energy, war profiteering)
• Access to sensitive data across sectors and countries
• A role in managing U.S. sanctions and defense portfolios
Panama = Geopolitical chokepoint
The Panama Canal sees over 5% of global maritime trade. Control of its ports = leverage over global supply chains.
In the era of multipolarity, Beijing is drawing red lines: No foreign financial hegemony over strategic infrastructure.
BlackRock wanted to own the gates to a global shipping artery.
China slammed that gate shut.
This is more than a blocked sale — it’s a direct blow to U.S. financial imperialism.