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John Anderson: Direct Peter Hitchens COVID-19 lockdown (MIRRORED)
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405 views • April 10, 2020
John Anderson: Direct Peter Hitchens COVID-19 lockdown (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel John Anderson at:-
https://youtu.be/2DmfA6D_02M
Peter Hitchens is one of the few public figures who is prepared to raise a dissenting voice in order to question the wisdom and validity of the extreme actions democratic governments are taking around the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Even if you disagree with him, we should nevertheless be grateful that we still (for now) live in a society where he is at relative liberty to raise that voice.
If you value this discussion and want to see more like it, make sure you subscribe to the channel by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnAndersonConversations
And stay right up to date with all the conversations by subscribing to the newsletter here: https://johnanderson.net.au/contact/
Follow John on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnAndersonAO
Follow John on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnandersonao/
Website: https://johnanderson.net.au/
Peter Hitchens:
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/PeterHitchensMOS/
https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel John Anderson at:-
https://youtu.be/2DmfA6D_02M
Peter Hitchens is one of the few public figures who is prepared to raise a dissenting voice in order to question the wisdom and validity of the extreme actions democratic governments are taking around the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Even if you disagree with him, we should nevertheless be grateful that we still (for now) live in a society where he is at relative liberty to raise that voice.
If you value this discussion and want to see more like it, make sure you subscribe to the channel by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnAndersonConversations
And stay right up to date with all the conversations by subscribing to the newsletter here: https://johnanderson.net.au/contact/
Follow John on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnAndersonAO
Follow John on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnandersonao/
Website: https://johnanderson.net.au/
Peter Hitchens:
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/PeterHitchensMOS/
https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah
Category
Education
Keywords
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