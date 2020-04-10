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John Anderson: Direct Peter Hitchens COVID-19 lockdown (MIRRORED)
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405 views • April 10, 2020
John Anderson: Direct Peter Hitchens COVID-19 lockdown (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel John Anderson at:-
https://youtu.be/2DmfA6D_02M

Peter Hitchens is one of the few public figures who is prepared to raise a dissenting voice in order to question the wisdom and validity of the extreme actions democratic governments are taking around the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Even if you disagree with him, we should nevertheless be grateful that we still (for now) live in a society where he is at relative liberty to raise that voice.

If you value this discussion and want to see more like it, make sure you subscribe to the channel by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnAndersonConversations

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Website: https://johnanderson.net.au/

Peter Hitchens:
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/
https://www.facebook.com/PeterHitchensMOS/
https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah
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Education
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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