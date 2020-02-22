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A Massive Deadly Flash Flood hits Peru!!
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196 views • February 22, 2020
Droplet#PerúFlag of Peru In the city of #Tacna rains have been activated due to the rains causing floods ( #huaycos ) who have entered the city.
2 dead people and homes with various damages are reported, the army is in place to assist.
2 dead people and homes with various damages are reported, the army is in place to assist.
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