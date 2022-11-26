PLANDEMIC's Mikki Willis Announces: REBEL LION THREADS

MIKKI WILLIS, producer of PLANDEMIC:: As most of you know, I’ve refused to profit from the Plandemic movies. The ongoing series and even my book will always be free to the people.

As much as I love this model, I realized it was time to create something that would not only allow us to continue making truthful media, but would also add value to your life.

We’ve waited almost a year to introduce REBEL LION! Or, depending how you look at it, REBELLION.

For the full story, watch the video above and help us spread the word.

If you’ve got something say, LET ‘EM HEAR YOU ROAR!

Join the REBELLION. Go to www.RebelLionThreads.com !

Follow: @OfficialPlandemic

www.PlandemicSeries.com is FREE



