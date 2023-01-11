Yuval Noah Harari | "Think About the Politician You Most Hate In the World, and Take a Few Minutes to Think What Would They Do With THE TECHNOLOGY THAT I AM DEVELOPING RIGHT NOW?"

Watch the Original January 3rd 2023 Interview of Yuval Noah Harari HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYera33br94

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2 and Daniel Chapter 7 Verse 25.

**********************************************************************************

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

What Does COVID-19 Stand For?

Certificate

Of

Vaccination

I

D

A = 1

I = 9

What Does CORONA Stand For?

C = 3

O = 18

R = 15

O = 18

N = 14

A = 1

6 = 66

“7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - 2nd Timothy 1:7 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

“17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2nd Corinthians 3:17 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

The Great Reset Plan Explained Lyrically by Grimes (the mother of two of Elon Musk’s Children) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA - Release Date