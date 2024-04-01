Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kash Patel: Congress Should Subpoena J6 Committee Members That Lied to the American Public
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published 18 hours ago

Kash Patel: Congress Should Subpoena J6 Committee Members That Lied to the American Public


“I want them to produce the receipts so America can read them themselves.”

Real America’s Voice Contributor Kash Patel wants to see Congress subpoena former #J6 select committee members that lied to the American people.


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v4mv6jc-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-704.html

Keywords
congresssubpoenakash patelj6 committee members

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket