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Vaccine passports protest in Orange County California, May 11 2021
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770 views • May 13, 2021
Vaccine passports protest in Orange County California, May 11 2021
https://abc7.com/orange-county-vaccine-passport-plan-coronavirus-covid-19/10616027/
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people on Tuesday protested outside the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting, fighting against a voluntary digital vaccine passport that would allow people to prove they've been vaccinated.
The outrage spilled inside, with more than 700 people signing up to speak.
"This is against the law. It would strip us of our privacy rights," said one of the speakers.
"You are not going to brand us with a barcode like we are cattle. The Nazis looked like they were winning, too, for a little while," said another.
From business owners to lawyers to everyday residents, the list of speakers went on for hours.
"Being that I am a Black American, and you're asking me now to carry 'freedom papers' is absolutely appalling. I will bring every Black member of this community back down here if this goes any further," said a speaker.
"This isn't communist Russia, this isn't communist China, this isn't Nazi Germany. We should have the freedom. The Jews had passports, look what that led to," said another.
Katrina Foley is the one supervisor who stands firm in favor of a vaccine passport. She believes most people support it and that only a small faction of people are against it.
source link https://abc7.com/orange-county-vaccine-passport-plan-coronavirus-covid-19/10616027/
https://abc7.com/orange-county-vaccine-passport-plan-coronavirus-covid-19/10616027/
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people on Tuesday protested outside the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting, fighting against a voluntary digital vaccine passport that would allow people to prove they've been vaccinated.
The outrage spilled inside, with more than 700 people signing up to speak.
"This is against the law. It would strip us of our privacy rights," said one of the speakers.
"You are not going to brand us with a barcode like we are cattle. The Nazis looked like they were winning, too, for a little while," said another.
From business owners to lawyers to everyday residents, the list of speakers went on for hours.
"Being that I am a Black American, and you're asking me now to carry 'freedom papers' is absolutely appalling. I will bring every Black member of this community back down here if this goes any further," said a speaker.
"This isn't communist Russia, this isn't communist China, this isn't Nazi Germany. We should have the freedom. The Jews had passports, look what that led to," said another.
Katrina Foley is the one supervisor who stands firm in favor of a vaccine passport. She believes most people support it and that only a small faction of people are against it.
source link https://abc7.com/orange-county-vaccine-passport-plan-coronavirus-covid-19/10616027/
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