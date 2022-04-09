⁣The Nature of Truth - Is it Absolute or Relative?A Shane Custom Creation________________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump_________________The eighth lie:FROM: Darkness Is Falling Web Twelve Lies Concerning God, Truth and the Salvation of MankindThere is no absolute "Truth" but only personal or relative truth enabling unbelieving people to invent their own 'truth' from whatever they find interesting, exciting or convenient to their own desires.The liars:​Anyone, anywhere who rejected/s the absolute and final "Truth" of God's word, "The Holy Bible" and in it his, (God's) sovereign claim to everything in the heavens and on Earth and his right to judge with absolute "justice" and fairness at the last judgement every human "Soul" that ever walked the Earth.The truth:Relativity is one of the most devious ideas to ever infiltrate modern life although it can be found in ancient philosophy! It started more or less with Galileo but was fully birthed in Albert Einstein's "Theory of Relativity" and was so useful to secular reasoning that it was injected into philosophy, culture, science, educational materials, advertising and every form of news and entertainment media. If everything is relative then nothing is absolute. In one fell swoop everything became relative to everything else. All the boundary markers were removed on human behaviour and suddenly it was ok to do almost anything as long as it didn't "hurt" anyone. No more black and white, all grey. No more good or bad, all dependent on situation. No more right or wrong, just don't get caught. The moral floodgate was lowered and wickedness gushed forth and has been prevailing everywhere on the Earth today!Absolute standards demand responsibility, accountability and punishment and once enforced put an end to the corruptionand obfuscation in every sector of human endeavour. Only the principles of absolute truth will return fairness, rightjudgement and moral balance in this time of wickedness when everything good has been inverted and perverted!****************What is Truth :Truth by definition is exclusive. Everything cannot be true. If everything is true, then nothing is false. And if nothing is false then it would also be true to say that - everything is false. And by this we have nullified what we started with in the beginning. One should therefore not be surprised at the claims of exclusivity.Many claim that “Truth is relative”. Now for this statement to make any sense, it must be absolute. However then, it defeats the very thing it was beginning to prove.We must not be surprised or offended at truth claims or the exclusive claims, we must however test them before we believe them.Truth is not another perspective, nor exclusively contained with the world of philosophy systems, theological constructs or clever argumentation. It is not an idea, a statement nor a proclamation; Its the character of the very being of God. God is true because He is faithful to his Word and the character He has revealed. Truth is therefore a person, God.Hence truth is not something that we create, However it is knowable, real, and unchanging because it comes from the only Being who is uncreated and unchanging.Beliefs do not become truth by being a part of a religion, or being quoted in some religious text or uttered by some great saint, nor by being part of a popular philosophy. Each belief must be verified using the plumb line of truth.Therefore when we choose to live with a religious belief that is not true, we are choosing to govern our life with a lie and we live contradictory to the very nature of God.In the pursuit of truth, intent is always prior to content. The love of truth and the willingness to submit to its demands is the first step. It may force us to change, but if we surrender it surely liberate and transform us._______________