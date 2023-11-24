David Wilkerson's 1973 message on America and the end times. message on America and the end times.

Create New Account
David Wilkerson's 1973 message on America and the end times.
DWP97048
Published 16 hours ago

DAVID WILKERSON & RICK WILES: THE REASON JESUS IS COMING BACK   https://www.trunews.com/video-article/david-wilkerson-and-rick-wiles-the-reason-jesus-is-coming-back   

Today and tomorrow, we will be sharing timeless messages that have appeared on previous editions of TruNews. Later today, you will hear David Wilkerson’s 1973 message on America and the end times. We will also present a message by Rick Wiles during one of our church services here in Vero Beach. It’s a message he presented in 2016 that asks the question, “Why He Is Coming Again.” You won’t want to miss it.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Airdate. 11/23/2023

jesustrunewslorddavid wilkersons 1973why he is coming againamerica and the end times

