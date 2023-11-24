David Wilkerson's 1973 message on America and the end times. message on America and the end times.

DAVID WILKERSON & RICK WILES: THE REASON JESUS IS COMING BACK https://www.trunews.com/video-article/david-wilkerson-and-rick-wiles-the-reason-jesus-is-coming-back
Today and tomorrow, we will be sharing timeless messages that have appeared on previous editions of TruNews. Later today, you will hear David Wilkerson’s 1973 message on America and the end times. We will also present a message by Rick Wiles during one of our church services here in Vero Beach. It’s a message he presented in 2016 that asks the question, “Why He Is Coming Again.” You won’t want to miss it.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Airdate. 11/23/2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.