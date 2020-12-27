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A Major Player in the Great Reset/Lockdown Coup of 2020 You Probably Never Heard Of!
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137 views • December 27, 2020
So we discovered some very interesting connections with a shady Deep State Globalist who has been in the Game for decades, but no one else is talking about. What do the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, the Council of Foreign Relations, the Carlyle Group, Staple Street Capital, 9/11, Dominion, the Rothschilds and China ALL have in common? Watch and find out!
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Our website: www.APCT.NEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPatr...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlanaryK
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5fadac2d7646f5...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-346015
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