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INDIAN SCIENTISTS MAKE EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS AFTER FAUCI'S EMAILS MADE PUBLIC.
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110 views • August 06, 2021
Originally published in ZeroHedge, HIV like inserts found in Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus discovered by Delhi Scientists.
The same Scientists were threatened by Anthony Fauci and his gang. He would destroy their careers and their reputations:- Indian experts make explosive claims after emails now made public.
https://www.opindia.com/2021/06/anthony-fauci-emails-wuhan-institute-of-virology-indian-experts-gain-of-function-research/
Credits | OpIndia News Agency and NewsX.
The same Scientists were threatened by Anthony Fauci and his gang. He would destroy their careers and their reputations:- Indian experts make explosive claims after emails now made public.
https://www.opindia.com/2021/06/anthony-fauci-emails-wuhan-institute-of-virology-indian-experts-gain-of-function-research/
Credits | OpIndia News Agency and NewsX.
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