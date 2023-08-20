Warren Buffet - There Will Be Another Pandemic- We Know That- “People Don’t Know As Much As They Think They Know”





“I learned that people don’t know as much as they think they know…🖕

But the biggest thing you learn is that the pandemic is bound to occur & this is lent the worst one imaginable at all.





Society has a terrible time preparing for things that are possible and will occur.





There will be another pandemic, we know that. We know there’s a nuclear, chemical, biological, and now cyber threat & each one of those have terrible possibilities…





It’s not something that society seems to particularly capable and fully coming to grips with the cyber threat, and you know…. We’ve just started. (Evil laugh) Blah blah..





MY THOUGHTS:

Warren gave himself away with his very first sentence. “People don’t know as much as they think they know.” That means this evil mother’fer knows something and his projection can be seen from a mile away.