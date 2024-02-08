CTP S1E34 (20240210) Brain-Dead Folks 2 BTS/SP Video

S1E34 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Feb 10 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E34) "Brain-Dead Folks - part 2 (well this is a harsh show title LOL)"

We all know some - people who live a lie and just love their delusional bubble as it makes it "easier" and a "simpler" Life for them to coast obliviously to all the peril that abounds "until Reality does eventually come back to bite them in the hind-side!" It is "up to us" to "show them the Light" and help them remove their Blinders before it becomes too late and things get so far gone there is no return and all doomed to Life under Communism and loss of all our Rights/Protections of the Constitution.

Plus "Social-Media-Buzz segment 2, including the Trucker "Close The Border" Convoy coming to a close today at USA Border with Mexico in Texas.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: "Frustration with Dealing with Brain-Dead People" (https://tinyurl.com/BrainDeadFolks RedState/Townhall piece)





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://tinyurl.com/BrainDeadFolks (RedState/TownHall - WayBackMachine / InternetArchives)

- Listener Feedback Feb. 2024 - "Red-Pill Strategy" Feedback

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/time-for-new-gop-leadership/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/believing-two-completely-contradictory-things-at-once-is-mental-illness/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/tea-party/2021/12/impeach-biden-another-unicorn-delusion-can-we-deal-in-reality-2674770.html (2021, before GOP took Control of USHouse)

- https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/01/red-pill-strategy-2-conspiracy-theory-vs-facts-sometimes-evil-people-just-have-same-ideasgoals-2520722.html





