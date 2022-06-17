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Declassified Memo: COMEY LIED TO EVERYONE | EP 2999-8AM
According to RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry, the newly declassified memo and additional documents show that Comey “deceived the House, Senate and the Justice Department about the substance and strength of evidence” against Trump. Sperry reported that Page’s memo was “riddled with half-truths, outright falsehoods and critical omissions” and that Comey’s “misrepresentations” prompted both the Senate and the House to open investigations of
their own. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21466
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