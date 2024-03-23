Miki Klann Discusses A New Plan For Restoring Our Freedoms And Rights
34 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Leading nutritionist & radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Michelle (Miki) Klann, an avid researcher and talk show host, who has been helping people world-wide to gain their freedom and rights. Miki discusses the law and history of the United States. She expands on laws concerning public officials concerning their oaths and their unlawful actions. She expands on history, law, city, public servants, and more. Miki websites: thepeoplesoperationrestoration.com
Keywords
freedomusalawrightsmiki klannmikiklannmaracopa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos