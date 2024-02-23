Megyn Kelly | Would Trump Be HELPED if Fani Willis Stays Prosecutor in Georgia Case? With Ruthless Podcast Hosts
Megyn Kelly is joined by Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook, hosts of the Ruthless podcast, to discuss the latest twists and turns with Fani Willis, MSNBC's latest attempt to defend her, the “embarrassing soap opera” it has become, Trump's ability to end up with the most exploitable enemies, and more.
