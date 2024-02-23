Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Megyn Kelly | Would Trump Be HELPED if Fani Willis Stays Prosecutor in Georgia Case?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2206 Subscribers
Shop now
12 views
Published Yesterday

Megyn Kelly | Would Trump Be HELPED if Fani Willis Stays Prosecutor in Georgia Case? With Ruthless Podcast Hosts

Megyn Kelly is joined by Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook, hosts of the Ruthless podcast, to discuss the latest twists and turns with Fani Willis, MSNBC's latest attempt to defend her, the “embarrassing soap opera” it has become, Trump's ability to end up with the most exploitable enemies, and more.


LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw


Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI


Sign up for my 'American News Minute' weekly email: https://www.megynkelly.com

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch hunttrending newscorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket