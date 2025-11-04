Private tour of the NATO Equipment Exhibition at Patriot Park, in Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adding:
Key points of the joint communiqué following the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mishustin and Xi Jinping in Beijing.
➡️Russia and China will continue to strengthen cooperation in all areas and properly respond to external challenges.
➡️The countries are ready to jointly combat the revision of the results of World War II and the falsification of its history.
➡️Moscow and Beijing will provide each other with firm mutual support on issues affecting their key interests.
➡️The governments of Russia and China have called for the expansion of air traffic between the two countries.
➡️Russia reaffirms its commitment to the "One China" principle; Taiwan is an integral part of it.
➡️China supports Moscow's efforts to ensure security, stability, and sovereignty.
➡️The countries have agreed to improve the structure of mutual trade.
➡️Moscow and China intend to deepen cooperation in scientific and technological innovations and high technologies.
➡️Russia and China have agreed to continue interaction in international organizations to counteract the politicization of their activities.
➡️The countries intend to strengthen cooperation within BRICS and SCO.
➡️Moscow and Beijing have agreed to establish an Expert Council on AI cooperation and are ready to jointly work on creating a World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.
➡️Russia and China have agreed to promote the preservation of peace and stability in the Arctic, deepen contacts in all areas of space activities, support projects for the creation of a lunar station, and coordinate missions for lunar exploration.
