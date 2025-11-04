We were lucky to get a private tour of the NATO Equipment Exhibition at Patriot Park. Here’s a short video. 21 acre exhibit near Moscow.

Adding:

Key points of the joint communiqué following the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mishustin and Xi Jinping in Beijing.

➡️Russia and China will continue to strengthen cooperation in all areas and properly respond to external challenges.

➡️The countries are ready to jointly combat the revision of the results of World War II and the falsification of its history.

➡️Moscow and Beijing will provide each other with firm mutual support on issues affecting their key interests.

➡️The governments of Russia and China have called for the expansion of air traffic between the two countries.

➡️Russia reaffirms its commitment to the "One China" principle; Taiwan is an integral part of it.

➡️China supports Moscow's efforts to ensure security, stability, and sovereignty.

➡️The countries have agreed to improve the structure of mutual trade.

➡️Moscow and China intend to deepen cooperation in scientific and technological innovations and high technologies.

➡️Russia and China have agreed to continue interaction in international organizations to counteract the politicization of their activities.

➡️The countries intend to strengthen cooperation within BRICS and SCO.

➡️Moscow and Beijing have agreed to establish an Expert Council on AI cooperation and are ready to jointly work on creating a World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.

➡️Russia and China have agreed to promote the preservation of peace and stability in the Arctic, deepen contacts in all areas of space activities, support projects for the creation of a lunar station, and coordinate missions for lunar exploration.





DDGeopolitics