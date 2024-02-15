Vladimir Putin reveals he prefers 'more predictable' Joe Biden over Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared he'd prefer the more "predictable" Joe Biden to be elected US president over Donald Trump.
In an interview with Russian state television on Wednesday, Putin spoke of his willingness to work with any US leader chosen by the American people.
Journalist Pavel Zarubin questioned Putin about the 2024 US election and the optimal president for Russia's interests.
Putin chose "Biden" without hesitation.
"He is more experienced. More predictable," he said.
"He is an old school politician. But we will work with any US leader who the American people have confidence in."
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.