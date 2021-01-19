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The Kate Awakening 01/19/2021 Day before Biden inauguration
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31 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream January 19th 2021
Day before Biden inauguration. Today is National Popcorn Day. We don't know what tomorrow will look like. But we speculate. Some are still asleep, won't activate until something affects them personally. Trump emphasized "Lucky". Everything proved deep state exists. Don't give up. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Day before Biden inauguration. Today is National Popcorn Day. We don't know what tomorrow will look like. But we speculate. Some are still asleep, won't activate until something affects them personally. Trump emphasized "Lucky". Everything proved deep state exists. Don't give up. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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