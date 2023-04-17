'NYC ROBOT DOGS FIGHT CRIME DAH!

INSANE! GOVERNMENTS ARE SPENDING TAX PAYER DOLLRS LIKE THERE'S NO TOMORROW. UNFORTUNATELY UOU AND I WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS UNENDING DEBT. THAT'S WHY WHEN AMERICA COLLAPSES THE GOVERNMENT WILL BE COMING AFTER EVERYTHING WE OWN. WE'LL SEE IN THE NEAR FUTURE IF CRIMINALS CAN RUN OVER OR BLOW THIS RABID DOG AWAY. THE INSANITY NEVER END IN AMERICA. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW AND PLEASE WAKEUP NOW...