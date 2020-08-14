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23. MMS PERU: Coronavirus vs. Chlorine Dioxide...16 success testimonies by hospital patients. (English Subtitles)
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154 views • August 14, 2020
Thanks to the work of Dr. Denegri in Lima, Peru, we have more information on how Chlorine Dioxide is being used to successfully treat this pandemic. This is part of a longer presentation by Denegri that I will post following this.
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