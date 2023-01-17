Create New Account
While Japan is not directly involved in the South China Sea dispute, it appears to be willing to intervene to confront a common enemy: communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p25bfl0f9a1

01/16/2023 While Japan is not directly involved in the South China Sea dispute, it appears to be willing to intervene to confront a common enemy: communist China.

01/16/2023 虽然日本没有直接参与南中国海争端，但它似乎愿意介入以对抗一个共同的敌人——中共政权！

