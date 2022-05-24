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FOC Show: WHO & Monkeypox, What Not to Buy, The Russia Hoax, Disinformation Governance Board | Mel K
Flyover Conservatives
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Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

Greg Reese
VIDEO: https://banned.video/watch?id=6288f8c2b2797b15546f4e79

Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott
WEBSITE: http://FlyoverGold.com 
CALL: 720-605-3900

Gregg Jarrett’s Book
WEBSITE: https://www.amazon.com/Russia-Hoax-Illicit-Hillary-Clinton/dp/0062872745

Mel K
WEBSITE: https://themelkshow.com/
WEBSITE: https://themelkshow.tv/
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