© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
stan fileccia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • May 09, 2021
Deut 22:22 ¶ If a man be found lying with a woman married to an husband, then they shall both of them die, both the man that lay with the woman, and the woman: so shalt thou put away evil from Israel. This is Exactly what The Almighty God did to False brother Rg Stair just Recently !!! God put Away His/Rg's Evil from Israel. Take Heed brothers and sisters, God is no Respecter of persons concerning these Things. God Bless his word once again to your hearts.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.