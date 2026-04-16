US Navy 'victory' takes a detour

🔴 After the $1B+ Operation Rough Rider that supposedly made the Houthis “capitulate,” the USS George H.W. Bush is now rerouting around Africa to avoid the same group.

🔴 Now, the same Washington keeps insisting Iran’s military and missile capabilities have been effectively neutralized — even as it prepares to enforce a blockade against Tehran.

🔴 With results like this, the question is obvious even for the Western mainstream media: how does Washington plan to control the Strait of Hormuz?