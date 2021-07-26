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Pfizer Prepares to Make Billions with Yearly Mandatory COVID Vaccines
The Prisoner
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241 views • July 26, 2021
Pfizer is claiming it needs "booster" jabs, and is suggesting annual vaccines against COVID-19 will be needed as well. It means we will be subjected to COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory vaccines indefinitely. I talk about the root of the problem and the only way we will be able to successfully fight back.

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References:

CNBC - Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
US Military Counterinsurgency Manual - PDF:
https://www.jcs.mil/Portals/36/Documents/Doctrine/pubs/jp3_24pa.pdf
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https://newatlas.report/
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bigpharmacorruptionbillionspfizerscamdemicbooster jabs
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