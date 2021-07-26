Pfizer Prepares to Make Billions with Yearly Mandatory COVID Vaccines

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References:
CNBC - Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
US Military Counterinsurgency Manual - PDF:
https://www.jcs.mil/Portals/36/Documents/Doctrine/pubs/jp3_24pa.pdf
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https://newatlas.report/
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