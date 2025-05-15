BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tyler Steenbergen – The Man Behind Canada’s Iconic Gold Medal Goal
newsplusglobe
7 views • 8 hours ago

Tyler Steenbergen – The Man Behind Canada’s Iconic Gold Medal Goal

Tyler Steenbergen etched his name into hockey history with a single, unforgettable moment — scoring the game-winning goal for Team Canada in the 2018 World Juniors final. But who is Tyler Steenbergen beyond that legendary goal?


From Swift Current Broncos standout to his journey through pro hockey, this video dives into the career, passion, and perseverance of one of Canada's unsung hockey heroes.


#TylerSteenbergen #TeamCanada #WorldJuniors #HockeyHistory #GoldMedalGoal #SwiftCurrentBroncos #CanadianHockey #HockeyHighlights #SportsDocumentary #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
hockeynews plus globetyler steenbergenteam canadaworld juniors 2018gold medal goalswift current broncoscanadian hockey playersnhl prospectschl playershockey highlightsunsung heroes of hockeyfamous goalssports documentariesathlete storieshockey canadajunior hockey legendsmemorable hockey momentsworld junior championshipinternational hockey stars
