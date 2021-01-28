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Roger Stone: We Must Stop Dems Attempt to Erase Trump's Legacy from History
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140 views • January 28, 2021
Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Democratic Murder Native America Indians Through Indians Agents They Also Use Indians Murder White People On Wagon Trains They Also Behind Hangs Of Million Black People As KKK This They Murder All People Now This DAY They Are All Scumbags
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