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Common Law in the UK (Law of the Land) still exists, but people are unaware because the fact is hidden from you.
The UK fools it's Citizens into believing Admiral Law (Law of the Sea) is above.
The UK fools it's Citizens into believing Admiral Law (Law of the Sea) is absolute, it is NOT.
All people in the UK are born Free and only act under Admiral Law by CONSENT.
Common law website: https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
Common-Law telegram group: https://t.me/CLCGB
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/common-law-is-alive-and-well-one-mans-stand-against-oppression_8YNXtXPXl1wXiyt.html
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