Oregano oil capsules dissolved in mouth against throat infection. MVI_9597

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Wouldn’t you know it! 2 days after finishing my four boxes of antibiotics over 16 days for pneumonia, my throat developed that tell-tale soreness that’s my signal of a viral throat infection starting again. For 4 nights I have put oregano oil capsules in my mouth and let them dissolve and coat my throat while I slept. It may work against the throat infection both directly by coating surface of my throat, and indirectly by digestion.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.