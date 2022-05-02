A Belgian’s Experience of Fleeing From Shanghai Due to Starvation in Lockdown

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04/29/2022 A Belgian decided to go back to hometown Brussels due to starvation in the lockdown in Shanghai. He tells people that the city has been locked down for a long time and no one is allowed to get out of their homes. Some people have nothing to eat.