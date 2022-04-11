Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is starting the 2022 election campaign off with fire.

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Alabama Governor Kay Ivey shared what she has done for Alabama and what she will continue to do – protect the election process from being stolen like President Trump’s election was stolen in 2020.
The fake news, Big Tech and blue state liberals stole the election from President Trump.”
“But here in Alabama, we are making sure that never happens,” she continues. “We have not, and will not, send absentee ballots to everyone and their brother. We banned corrupt curbside voting, and our results will always be audited. I’m Kay Ivey. The Left is probably offended. So be it. As long as I’m governor, we’re going to protect your vote.”