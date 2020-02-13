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Who Wants your Soul Every Human Must Watch. Pt.1 - YouTube BY DANA ASHLIE
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508 views • February 13, 2020
Published on Feb 17, 2018
Part one of a series regarding the real reason artificial intelligence is being "sold" to us as inevitable. I'm calling their bluff. This is all one HUGE desensitizing psyop...Stand strong in your walk, we need intimacy with Holy Spirit and NOTHING to do with these lies.
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I don't run ads on my vids as they contain messages i don't want to promote.
To those who ask...I can accept donations thru...
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Part one of a series regarding the real reason artificial intelligence is being "sold" to us as inevitable. I'm calling their bluff. This is all one HUGE desensitizing psyop...Stand strong in your walk, we need intimacy with Holy Spirit and NOTHING to do with these lies.
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I don't run ads on my vids as they contain messages i don't want to promote.
To those who ask...I can accept donations thru...
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
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