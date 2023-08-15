Ben Harnwell: 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR

Steve Bannon War Room with Ben Harnwell:
BREAKING — 76.6% of Ukrainians Hold Zelensky “Directly Responsible” for Corruption in UKR
“A new study, conducted by two Ukrainian institutions, has revealed that over 75% Ukrainian citizens believe President Volodymyr Zelensky is directly responsible for the pervasive corruption in the government and military administrations.”
I want to underline that this poll was conducted by Ukrainians for Ukrainians.
Well done European Conservative for bringing this to the English-speaking world. Now let’s do our bit and bang it out on all the social media platforms — because the MSM will try to suppress it.
Sources:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/08/14/mitch-mcconnell-trump-00110969
https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/majority-of-ukrainians-blame-zelensky-for-government-corruption/
***
Hi there folks, thanks for watching!
I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.
Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell
Aired On: 8/14/23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.