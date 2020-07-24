Escaping California - Dean Ryan Interview with VLTV

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VL
Jun 13, 2020
GREAT Discussion with our friend Dean Ryan ,,,
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Our Story – At the end of Feb/ beginning of March 2018, YouTube Terminated our main channel without cause giving us 3 strikes within 24 hours.
We had no recourse to dispute the violations which were based on 3 videos from 2016. They stated we violated Community Guidelines by bullying and harassing. You can watch those 3 videos here on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgz3i06e3g4U/