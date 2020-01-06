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Cholesterol and neurodegenerative diseases research
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89 views • January 06, 2020
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In this video Josh goes over his notes that he took at the Solcema conference in Guadalajara, the latin american stem cell association. Dr. Alvaro Scoopin who's actually the founder of this group, he's based out of Miami and also has a clinic in Dominican Republic, and he's been doing some awesome work with stem cells; he's really focused on the neurodegenerative diseases.
He believes there's a correlation between statins, which are higher cholesterol and a lot of these neurodegenerative diseases. He brings it up like this. He goes, have you noticed? It seems every couple of years they lower the cholesterol limit, like used to be 300 now it's 200 and who knows what they'll do next?
Then the thing with that is you're seeing the research where people with higher cholesterol that are still in good shape are tending to live longer. So it doesn't quite fit with this whole idea of cholesterol being so bad for you. And again, you're not targeting that cholesterol is your response to inflammation.
It is not the cause of the problem. And he said, have you ever read the side effects of a Statin. And everyone's like, no. He goes, it's Alzheimers. If you actually read through, it's a memory loss. It's a higher blood sugar levels, all these different things that he went through.
They shut my YouTube down every year for growth hormone because it helps get your cholesterol in order because it helps with the real cause of the problem. The same thing with the mesenchymal stem cells. They're healing your body, and if you're healing that body, you're not needing that cholesterol response.
We're seeing that the other natural way to lower your cholesterol is to stand under the sun 15 minutes a day, take your shirt off. Even if it's cloudy out, your body secretes colesterol. You get some sun, it converts into vitamin D and you will see your cholesterol go down.
We want you healthy. That's our goal here. And what we're trying to do. To get a hold of us it's www.dreambody.clinic
In this video Josh goes over his notes that he took at the Solcema conference in Guadalajara, the latin american stem cell association. Dr. Alvaro Scoopin who's actually the founder of this group, he's based out of Miami and also has a clinic in Dominican Republic, and he's been doing some awesome work with stem cells; he's really focused on the neurodegenerative diseases.
He believes there's a correlation between statins, which are higher cholesterol and a lot of these neurodegenerative diseases. He brings it up like this. He goes, have you noticed? It seems every couple of years they lower the cholesterol limit, like used to be 300 now it's 200 and who knows what they'll do next?
Then the thing with that is you're seeing the research where people with higher cholesterol that are still in good shape are tending to live longer. So it doesn't quite fit with this whole idea of cholesterol being so bad for you. And again, you're not targeting that cholesterol is your response to inflammation.
It is not the cause of the problem. And he said, have you ever read the side effects of a Statin. And everyone's like, no. He goes, it's Alzheimers. If you actually read through, it's a memory loss. It's a higher blood sugar levels, all these different things that he went through.
They shut my YouTube down every year for growth hormone because it helps get your cholesterol in order because it helps with the real cause of the problem. The same thing with the mesenchymal stem cells. They're healing your body, and if you're healing that body, you're not needing that cholesterol response.
We're seeing that the other natural way to lower your cholesterol is to stand under the sun 15 minutes a day, take your shirt off. Even if it's cloudy out, your body secretes colesterol. You get some sun, it converts into vitamin D and you will see your cholesterol go down.
We want you healthy. That's our goal here. And what we're trying to do. To get a hold of us it's www.dreambody.clinic
Keywords
cholesterolhigh cholesterolstatinsstem cellsalzheimersmesenchymal stem cellsstem cellmexico stem cellsdream body clinicstatin side effectscholesterol levelsneurodegenerative diseasespuerto vallarta stem cellsstem cell researchhow to lower your cholesterolhow to get healthycholesterol researchneurodegenerativealzheimers symptoms
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